BTS Jimin, BLACKPINK Lisa up for a collab?

BTS singer Jimin and BLACKPINK songstress Lisa took the internet by storm after the K-pop sensations co-appeared on Billboard on August 9.

The duo reportedly appeared together on the list of Hot Trending Songs of U.S Billboard chart, getting fans all excited.

The aforementioned chart portrayed the list of trending songs, and included the solo debut of Lisa, LALISA.

As per the reports of Music Mundial, fans pointed out that Jimin's name appeared on Lisa's song as a featuring artist; however, it was all just a mistake.

The ARMYs and BLINKs labelled it as a mistake made by the site as, apparently, the site incorrectly credited the songs to the wrong artists or members.

Despite this speculation, the fans still became excited about the possibility of a musical collaboration between their favourite idols shortly, which would undoubtedly be a massive hit on the charts.