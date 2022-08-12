 
entertainment
Friday Aug 12 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS V accused of misconduct towards Korean star: Report

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 12, 2022

BTS V accused of misconduct towards Korean star: Report
BTS V accused of misconduct towards Korean star: Report

Han Seo Hee, a South Korean actress already famous for her controversies with K-Pop idols, accused BTS Taehyung of misconduct back in 2018.

The shocking event occurred during a LIVE in which the actress openly badmouthed BTS' V while misquoting false scenarios related to the K-Pop idol.

According to Music Mundial, she accused Taehyung of misbehaving with her in a nightclub where they both allegedly met and were, at that time, 19 years old.

Her accusations turned out to be false as proofs indicated that V was in a training session at BigHit Entertainment during that time.

The actress was then charged for defamation and received a sentence of one year and six months in prison.

This case was one of extreme hatred that BTS fans witnessed, and it was also the first severe punishment any BTS hater had received.

More From Entertainment:

Brooklyn Beckham talks of his love for cooking: ‘I’d literally die for it’

Brooklyn Beckham talks of his love for cooking: ‘I’d literally die for it’
Hilary Duff ‘weird’ at work amid baby daughter’s hand, foot and mouth disease

Hilary Duff ‘weird’ at work amid baby daughter’s hand, foot and mouth disease
Shawn Mendes reportedly joins celebrity dating app after Camila Cabello split

Shawn Mendes reportedly joins celebrity dating app after Camila Cabello split
Brooklyn Beckham expresses love for wife Nicola Peltz with brand new hand tattoo

Brooklyn Beckham expresses love for wife Nicola Peltz with brand new hand tattoo

Paris Jackson puts on brave face as she gets new tattoo: pictures inside

Paris Jackson puts on brave face as she gets new tattoo: pictures inside
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn ‘wildly happy’ together: 'They've the best of all worlds'

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn ‘wildly happy’ together: 'They've the best of all worlds'
Harvey Weinstein in hot water after young ex-model accuses him of sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein in hot water after young ex-model accuses him of sexual assault
‘Infuriated’ Amber Heard ‘cut up a girls clothes’ because of Amber Heard

‘Infuriated’ Amber Heard ‘cut up a girls clothes’ because of Amber Heard
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperate to fill coffers: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperate to fill coffers: report
Olivia Wilde scores victory in first custody battle against ex-Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde scores victory in first custody battle against ex-Jason Sudeikis

Netflix ‘Seoul Vibe’ trailer, release date cast and more

Netflix ‘Seoul Vibe’ trailer, release date cast and more
Royal 'love child' slams bombshell link to Princess Diana: Read Inside

Royal 'love child' slams bombshell link to Princess Diana: Read Inside

Latest

view all