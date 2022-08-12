 
Friday Aug 12 2022
Paris Jackson puts on brave face as she gets new tattoo: pictures inside

Friday Aug 12, 2022

Paris Jackson showed off another effortless and stunning look with her new tattoo.

The daughter of Michael Jackson, 25, rocked grunge chic in a mauve floral midi dress with a distressed hem as she added a new tattoo to her collection of body art at the KVD Beauty Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick Launch on Tuesday in New York City.

Having tied a green-and-red tartan sweater around her waist, she put on a brave face before going under the needle in front of cameras.

The model appeared to be in high spirits as she let her gorgeous blonde locks down at the bash - however it is unclear which tattoo she opted for.

During a recent interview on the Tuna On Toast With Stryker podcast, Paris discussed how singing was something she always had a passion for.

Photo credit: DailyMail
Photo credit: DailyMail

Thinking about her childhood, the star stated, 'There's a home video of me fully like saying as a kid that I want to sing and dance.'

She added how she was interested in other form of creative arts besides performing on stage.

Photo credit: DailyMail
Photo credit: DailyMail

'I love all forms of art,' Paris explained. 'I paint, you know, when I can. I usually don't show a lot of people.'

Along with singing, Paris expressed her admiration of the fashion industry during her interview on the podcast.


