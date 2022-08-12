 
Brooklyn Beckham expresses love for wife Nicola Peltz with brand new hand tattoo

Brooklyn Beckham has paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife Nicola Peltz.

David and Victoria Beckham’s 23-year-old son set major romantic relationship goals as he unveiled his new ink on the side of his hand.

He took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to give fans a glimpse of the latest of his many tattoos dedicated to Peltz, whom he married in April.

Brooklyn said he “surprised [his] baby” with the tattoo — the word “married” in large script on his left wrist — which was done by his go-to celebrity tattoo artist, Dr. Woo.

The Transformers actress, 27, loved his new ink as Brooklyn, then, shared a picture of a mountain of donuts and a sweet note from his wife expressing how “proud” and “lucky” she is.

“Dear Mr. Peltzbeckham. I am so proud of you! I believe in you with every part of my being. You're the love of my life and I am so lucky to spend everyday by your side. I love you more every minute. Love Wifey,” the note read.

