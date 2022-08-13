Meghan Markle received 'credible' life threats at Queen Platinum Jubilee: Insider

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had to brave through vile threats during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex who marked the summer occasion alongside other senior royals in the UK, were interrupted with life threats upon arrival.

Writing an op-ed for Yahoo news, Meghan Markle biographer Omid Scobie said: “Sources tell me that during the Sussex family’s visit for the Platinum Jubilee (which they were given state security for as it was an official royal event), a number of credible threats were intercepted by authorities.

“I witness a lot myself, too. Thanks to a never-ending stream of false tabloid tales calling me the couple’s ‘close friend’ or ‘spokesman’, I regularly receive an extension of their online threats.



“The messages range from extreme racism to disturbingly violent scenes involving the likes of dismemberment, car accidents and rape," noted Mr Scobie.

The op-ed comes amid Prince Harry's ongoing legal battle with the Home Office over provision of security for his family upon UK visits.