 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle received 'credible' life threats at Queen Platinum Jubilee: Insider

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Meghan Markle received credible life threats at Queen Platinum Jubilee: Insider
Meghan Markle received 'credible' life threats at Queen Platinum Jubilee: Insider

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had to brave through vile threats during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex who marked the summer occasion alongside other senior royals in the UK, were interrupted with life threats upon arrival.

Writing an op-ed for Yahoo news, Meghan Markle biographer Omid Scobie said: “Sources tell me that during the Sussex family’s visit for the Platinum Jubilee (which they were given state security for as it was an official royal event), a number of credible threats were intercepted by authorities.

“I witness a lot myself, too. Thanks to a never-ending stream of false tabloid tales calling me the couple’s ‘close friend’ or ‘spokesman’, I regularly receive an extension of their online threats.

“The messages range from extreme racism to disturbingly violent scenes involving the likes of dismemberment, car accidents and rape," noted Mr Scobie.

The op-ed comes amid Prince Harry's ongoing legal battle with the Home Office over provision of security for his family upon UK visits.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry accepted Camilla 'quite happily' at start, no longer has 'respect' for her

Prince Harry accepted Camilla 'quite happily' at start, no longer has 'respect' for her
Prince Harry ‘only writing’ memoir to seek Diana’s revenge from Camilla

Prince Harry ‘only writing’ memoir to seek Diana’s revenge from Camilla
Kim Kardashian will go back to 'billionaire' Kanye West for money: Internet

Kim Kardashian will go back to 'billionaire' Kanye West for money: Internet
'The Satanic Verses' author Salman Rushdie to 'lose one eye' after '8 stabs' in NYC

'The Satanic Verses' author Salman Rushdie to 'lose one eye' after '8 stabs' in NYC
Brooklyn Beckham inspired by dad David Beckham in brood domain: 'Want 10 kids'

Brooklyn Beckham inspired by dad David Beckham in brood domain: 'Want 10 kids'
Britney Spears sons 'upset' over Sam Asghari avoiding her 'mental issues'

Britney Spears sons 'upset' over Sam Asghari avoiding her 'mental issues'
Engin Altan aka Ertugrul reunites with his three co-stars

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul reunites with his three co-stars

Michelle Branch arrested after slapping husband Patrick Carne

Michelle Branch arrested after slapping husband Patrick Carne

'Vikings' Lagertha actress supports Amber Heard, ignores Johnny Depp

'Vikings' Lagertha actress supports Amber Heard, ignores Johnny Depp

Sarajevo Film Festival provides platform for Ukrainian filmmakers

Sarajevo Film Festival provides platform for Ukrainian filmmakers
Kanye West breaks his silence after Kim Kardashian's split with Pete Davidson

Kanye West breaks his silence after Kim Kardashian's split with Pete Davidson

Actor Anne Heche dies at 53

Actor Anne Heche dies at 53

Latest

view all