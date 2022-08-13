 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘a global assault on democracy and freedom’: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Prince Harry ‘a global assault on democracy and freedom’: report
Prince Harry ‘a global assault on democracy and freedom’: report

Experts have brought Prince Harry’s credibility into question, in light of the failed UN speech initiative.

Sky News Australia commentator Daisy Cousens issued this alarming shakedown.

She criticized Prince Harry’s entire UN performance and branded it a “global assault” on democracy and freedom, with “all the lamenting.”

According to Express UK, she was quoted saying, “A sentiment that, needless to say, embodies neither democracy nor freedom.”

She even referenced Tom Bower’s new memoir and concluded by shockingly claiming, “Every one of Bower’s claims is facilitating the steady dripping away of Harry and Meghan’s credibility. In the court of public opinion, it’s the monarchy that will ultimately be vindicated.”

More From Entertainment:

Will Prince William, Harry reconcile during Duke of Cambridge’s visit to US?

Will Prince William, Harry reconcile during Duke of Cambridge’s visit to US?
Nicola Peltz denies rumours she snubbed an offer from Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz denies rumours she snubbed an offer from Victoria Beckham
'Disgraced' Andrew fumed for Scotland Yard protection amid Harry's security plea

'Disgraced' Andrew fumed for Scotland Yard protection amid Harry's security plea
Queen handled Meghan Markle Oprah disaster with 'three word' power comment: Read

Queen handled Meghan Markle Oprah disaster with 'three word' power comment: Read
Prince Harry accepted Camilla 'quite happily' at start, no longer has 'respect' for her

Prince Harry accepted Camilla 'quite happily' at start, no longer has 'respect' for her
Prince Harry ‘only writing’ memoir to seek Diana’s revenge from Camilla

Prince Harry ‘only writing’ memoir to seek Diana’s revenge from Camilla
Meghan Markle received 'credible' life threats at Queen Platinum Jubilee: Insider

Meghan Markle received 'credible' life threats at Queen Platinum Jubilee: Insider
Kim Kardashian will go back to 'billionaire' Kanye West for money: Internet

Kim Kardashian will go back to 'billionaire' Kanye West for money: Internet
'The Satanic Verses' author Salman Rushdie to 'lose one eye' after '8 stabs' in NYC

'The Satanic Verses' author Salman Rushdie to 'lose one eye' after '8 stabs' in NYC
Brooklyn Beckham inspired by dad David Beckham in brood domain: 'Want 10 kids'

Brooklyn Beckham inspired by dad David Beckham in brood domain: 'Want 10 kids'
Britney Spears sons 'upset' over Sam Asghari avoiding her 'mental issues'

Britney Spears sons 'upset' over Sam Asghari avoiding her 'mental issues'
Engin Altan aka Ertugrul reunites with his three co-stars

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul reunites with his three co-stars

Latest

view all