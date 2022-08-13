Prince Harry ‘a global assault on democracy and freedom’: report

Experts have brought Prince Harry’s credibility into question, in light of the failed UN speech initiative.

Sky News Australia commentator Daisy Cousens issued this alarming shakedown.

She criticized Prince Harry’s entire UN performance and branded it a “global assault” on democracy and freedom, with “all the lamenting.”

According to Express UK, she was quoted saying, “A sentiment that, needless to say, embodies neither democracy nor freedom.”

She even referenced Tom Bower’s new memoir and concluded by shockingly claiming, “Every one of Bower’s claims is facilitating the steady dripping away of Harry and Meghan’s credibility. In the court of public opinion, it’s the monarchy that will ultimately be vindicated.”