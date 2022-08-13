Amber Heard hired Hollywood fixer to 'knock on doors' to hurt Johnny Depp

Saturday Aug 13, 2022
Amber Heard hired a private agent to investigate him and hurt Johnny Depp.
Hollywood fixer Paul Barresi reveals he was employed by the Aquaman star as a PI and interviewed a lot of people.
Speaking to Law and Crime Network, Mr Barresi revealed: "I was supposed to find instances of bad conduct in the past in accordance to what Amber had accused. I was primarily supposed to find other women who were abused by Johnny.
"I searched for a while, knocked on doors, I could not find one person to say one deprecating thing about him. Just because I could not find somebody credible to tell me his is a bad guy, we don't know what people do behind closed doors.
"Johnny Depp is an international star, every loves him and people lose sight of the wrong things he does. I was not there. But I spoke with a great number of people and everybody said that Johnny was a sweetheart," he concluded.
Johnny won his defamation trial against Amber Heard earlier this year.