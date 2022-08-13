 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix Upcoming series 'Snabba Cash' Season 2: Teaser, Release date, cast and more

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

 'Snabba Cash' Season 2 will be release on Netflix soon

Netflix has released an official teaser trailer for the upcoming, long-awaited Season 2 of Snabba Cash.

Season 1 for the crime-thriller Swedish series arrived on April, 2021 worldwide on Netflix. 

The series is produced by SF Studios and directed by Jesper Ganslandt, Lisa Farzaneh, and Mans Mansson. 

According to FlixPatrol, it performed well in its home country and featured in the top 10 charts for 61 days.


Release Date:

Snabba Cash Season 2 consist of six episodes and  will be release worldwide on September 22 on Netflix.


Cast:

  • Evin Ahmad
  • Susan Ahmed
  • Alexander Abdala
  • Ali Alarik
  • Petter Eggers
  • Khalil Ghazal
  • Dada Fungula Bozela
  • Olle Sarri
  • Lennox Soderstrom
  • Johan Hanson


Snabba Cash is a crime drama that portrays the lives of an ambitious businesswoman, a gang enforcer and a disturbed teen, as they are try to make quick money with sinister and disastrous results.

The upcoming season of Snabba Cash will hopefully resolve what happened with Sami and Leya in Season 1 , as well as the involvement of Leya with criminals.

Snabba Cash is based on Jens Lapidus novel which was published in 2006 and selling over 3.8 million copies all over the world.


Watch the Teaser:



