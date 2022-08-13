Jennifer Garner posts throwback snap with siblings on National Middle Child day

Jennifer Garner is showering love on her siblings with adorable throwback snap as she celebrates National Middle Child day on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 13 Going On 30 actress posted a memorable picture with her sisters Melissa and Susannah.





In the snap, the sister-trio was seen enjoying a boating trip in their earlier years. Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, “The best thing that ever happened to me was growing up between my sisters. #NationalMiddleChildDay.”

On the professional front, the Yes Day actress is currently working on the upcoming miniseries The Last Thing He Told Me. The series is based on Laura Dave's book of the same name, which was published last year.

The Last Thing He Told Me will premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming platform. However, no release date has been announced yet.