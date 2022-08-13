Kim Kardashian gives fans an inside look at her lavish SKKN by KIM offices, watch

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian has just dropped an exclusive inside look at her stunning SKKN by KIM offices and left fans in total awe with the all-beige lavish decors.

On Friday, the billionaire model, 41, gave fans a tour of the luxurious space which features 40,000 square feet of offices designed in neutral tones.

“Hey guys! Welcome to the SKKN by Kim office,” The Kardashians star said while getting out of her car inside the office’s parking.





“I’m so excited. No one’s actually really seen my whole office. So, I’m going to give you guys a tour,” she said.

The mother-of-four looked jaw-dropping gorgeous in light wash jeans with a Balenciaga fitted shirt and her platinum blonde tresses in loose waves.

“So my whole office was decorated by my decorators Tommy and Waldo but we had Michelle from Rick Owens. She did all the furniture and helped me come up with. Just everything that I would possibly need and love for this big space,” she revealed while walking into the place.

She also gave tour of the gorgeous glam room, kitchen and the lavish amphitheater in the video.