Saturday Aug 13 2022
Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Georgina Rodriguez sizzles in two million euro outfit as she steps out in Manchester

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez stunned onlooker as she put on a stylish display during outing in Manchester last week.

The mother of Ronaldo's children left everyone in awe with an outfit worth more than two million euros.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Spanish model shared a photo outside their Manchester mansion where she showcased her amazing look.

Ronaldo's sweetheart was looking smashing in a blue dress that, beyond showing off her incredible figure, left everyone open-mouthed when they found out the price of the entire outfit. The post garnered massive likes and hearts within hours.

In the picture, the Argentinean beauty appeared in a blue Stella McCartney dress worth 1,900 euros. On her feet she wore LeSilla heels worth 765 euros. The value of the outfit starts to rise when talking about the bag she was carrying, as it was a Hermes worth 94,000 euros.

The most expensive thing she wore was in her hands, two rings and a very pricey watch. The first is a diamond and sapphire ring worth 800,000 euros. The other is a Cartier worth 700,000 euros. The outfit was complemented by a Rolex watch worth 550,000 euros.

As per reports, the sum of all the items she wore for a stroll around Manchester totals 2,146,665 euros, and while most fans will never be able to do the same, it didn't stop them from showing her their love.

Georgina's style and relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo always keep her in the media spotlight. She's one of the most followed models and influencers in the world.

Jennifer Lopez showers support on Britney Spears amid K-Fed drama: ‘Stay Strong’

Shakira wants to move to Miami, leaving behind personal troubles

Selena Gomez, Andrea Iervolino ‘nothing more’ than ‘good friends’: Insider

Cardi B reveals her secret DIY hack for healthy hair

Kylie Jenner shares a glimpse of her 'VIP' best friends on social media: Photos

Tuppence Middleton gives birth to first child

David, Victoria Beckham amazing advice to newlyweds Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz

Meghan Markle shocked as Prince Harry pens ‘extremely raw feelings’

Prince Edward, Sophie’s future within The Firm uncertain: ‘big question mark’

Prince Andrew is not Queen's favourite child

'Never Have I Ever': Mindy Kaling opens up on the overwhelming response of fans

Millie Bobby Brown dishes on why she was going to quit acting at 10

