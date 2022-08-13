 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 13 2022
Jaclyn Hill pens emotional tribute to ex-husband after his death

Beauty influencer Jaclyn Hill paid an emotional tribute to her ex-husband Jon Hill after his death in a heart touching post.

Sharing the news of his death in a since-expired post on her Instagram Story Thursday, per Insider, the 32-year-old influencer and makeup mogul wrote on a black background, "I was asked by Jon's family to post this next slide..."

In the following post, alongside a picture of her ex-husband, Jaclyn continued, "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill passed away on August 10, 2022."

The family's message added, "We are all devastated by the sudden tragedy. The Hill family requests privacy during this overtly difficult time."

The following day, the beauty YouTuber posted a gallery of pictures of herself and the musician with a message of her own reacting to the tragic news. Jaclyn wrote in the caption, "I can't believe this day has actually come. I am so out of my mind right now, I don't how I'm even going to type this. But I'm going to try…"

Jaclyn Hill and Jon Hill were married for nine years before their divorce in 2018

