 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham worried 'new Mrs Beckham' will 'rock' her family boat

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 14, 2022

Victoria Beckham worried new Mrs Beckham will rock her family boat
Victoria Beckham worried 'new Mrs Beckham' will 'rock' her family boat

Victoria Beckham is looking after her family as alleged feud with Nicola Peltz persists.

The former Spice Girl has made headlines over rumoured tensions with the daughter-in-law, who snubbed the family at the Miami wedding to Brooklyn Beckham.

Speaking about the issues in an op-ed for The Mirror, Saira Khan shares how Nicola is playing the role of a third party in the situation, that could deeply hurt the Beckham clan.

"We know there are times when everything doesn’t go our way. And things are out of our control. But that is not something powerful people like the Beckhams are used to. They have total control over their public images.

"So when a richer, more powerful third party comes along and rocks their boat, that must hurt and be quite unnerving.

"According to the gossip, Posh and Becks were not invited to sit at the head table at their son Brooklyn’s wedding.

Shed added: "His new wife Nicola has made it public she did not wear a Victoria Beckham-designed wedding dress because it could not be made on time. And, in a cryptic social media message, she posted an image of herself looking teary and wrote: “We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s OK to be hurt by it.”

"Apparently, that was one of her posts that Victoria did not “like”.

She concluded: "Whatever you think about the Beckhams, you cannot deny that family means the world to them. But now an outsider has entered who has her own ideas about how things are done.

"Take, for example, the Tatler magazine with Nicola on the cover under the heading, “The New Mrs Beckham," noted the writer.

More From Entertainment:

Alec Baldwin 'must have' pulled the trigger on Halyna Hutchins, FBI concludes

Alec Baldwin 'must have' pulled the trigger on Halyna Hutchins, FBI concludes
How much money does it take to be like Kim Kardashian? US doctor spills

How much money does it take to be like Kim Kardashian? US doctor spills
Martha Stewart reacts to meme suggesting she is dating Pete Davidson

Martha Stewart reacts to meme suggesting she is dating Pete Davidson

Breaking Bad: Fans unhappy with Piers Morgan for comparing Manchester United manager to Walter White

Breaking Bad: Fans unhappy with Piers Morgan for comparing Manchester United manager to Walter White

'Reinstate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security before it's too late'

'Reinstate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security before it's too late'
Kanye West receives backlash for his Instagram post

Kanye West receives backlash for his Instagram post

Snoop Dogg shares video of Kevin Durant dancing at Travis Scott's London show

Snoop Dogg shares video of Kevin Durant dancing at Travis Scott's London show

One killed, dozens injured as high winds cause stage collapse at Spain festival

One killed, dozens injured as high winds cause stage collapse at Spain festival
Kim Kardashian teases her ex Pete Davidson with awe-inspiring gym video

Kim Kardashian teases her ex Pete Davidson with awe-inspiring gym video
Megan Thee Stallion reflects on her mother’s last piece of advice before tragic death

Megan Thee Stallion reflects on her mother’s last piece of advice before tragic death
Priyanka Chopra and Ellen DeGeneres mourn the loss of Anne Heche

Priyanka Chopra and Ellen DeGeneres mourn the loss of Anne Heche
Jaclyn Hill pens emotional tribute to ex-husband after his death

Jaclyn Hill pens emotional tribute to ex-husband after his death

Latest

view all