Sunday Aug 14 2022
Sunday Aug 14, 2022

Alec Baldwin 'must have' pulled the trigger on Halyna Hutchins, FBI concludes

Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger that fired the gun at the sets of Rust shooting.

FBI investigation reveals that the actor 'must have' fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the Mexico spell of the movie., 

A copy of the forensic analysis report details a deep examination of the incident, reports ABC news.

Earlier, Alec maintained he was fiddling with the got when the shot was accidentally fired. The actor added that he pulled the hammer back so he could pose for the camera.

The FBI have revealed that they tested the gun by pointing it at various directions to see if the trigger could 'accidentally' be pulled. 

The team has observed that the hammer could only detonate the primer when de-cocked, meaning the gunshot could not be fired during fiddling and had to be pulled on its own.

