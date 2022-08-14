 
Sunday Aug 14 2022
Meghan and Harry to 'put forward their side' after 'Revenge' book

Sunday Aug 14, 2022

Meghan and Harry to 'put forward their side' after 'Revenge' book

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will reportedly respond to Tow Bower’s claims in Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors.

Bower made a series of bombshell claims about Meghan and Harry and how the Sussexes irritated the Queen and Prince Charles.

Despite the scathing accusations, Bower said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shouldn’t take acting against him because the claims in his books have been backed by extensive research.

“I don’t just put in stuff which isn’t true and can’t be checked,” Bower said.

However, another royal author believes that the couple is already on to their plan to respond to the claims through Omid Scobie biography Finding Freedom.

Professor Pauline MacLaran told Express: “There is no doubt that Bower’s book is currently causing damage to the Harry and Meghan brand … [they] will be looking for an outlet to put forward their side (again!) and Scobie’s book could be it.

"I think Omid Scobie’s new sequel announcement sounds like saber-rattling and the promise of more ‘he said, she said’ to come.”

“It’s only to be expected that Harry and Meghan will have some way of defending themselves against the many inferences of Tom Bower’s Revenge and although we don’t know that they will be directly authorizing Omid’s future work, we can surmise they may intend to play a tacit role in supporting it,” he added.

