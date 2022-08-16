 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 16 2022
Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks split after three years, source claims

Liam Hemsworth and Australian model Gabriella Brooks have reportedly parted ways after dating for almost three years, the source revealed.

According to OK magazine, a source close to The Hunger Games alum mentioned that the actor “ended things a couple of months ago” which seemingly left the model “heartbroken”.

Sharing the reason of this split, the insider disclosed, “He didn’t want to be tied down and work has picked up since the pandemic ended.”

For the unversed, Hemsworth first met Brooks in December 2019 at a lunch with his parents Leonie and Craig Hemsworth.

“Craig and Leonie adore Gabriella. They think she’s a much better fit for their son than Miley,” said the source.

The Dressmaker star and the television personality remained quiet about their relationship as the latter believed that some things “important and sacred” should be “kept to yourself”.

Before his romantic link-up with Brooks, the 32-year-old actor broke up from ex-wife Miley Cyrus in August 2019 and later he dated actress Maddison Brown for a brief period. 

