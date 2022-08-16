 
entertainment
Kim Kardashian fights her fears on action-packed adventure with daughter North

Kim Kardashian is having great outdoor fun with her eldest daughter North West.

The stunning mother-daughter duo has recently treated fans with their latest action-packed trip and fans cannot stop gushing over it.

The Kardashians star, 41, who is afraid of heights, documented the thrilling trip included a zipline ride with her nine-year-old daughter.

"I cried every step of the way because I am so afraid of heights but I did it," Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories on Aug. 15. "And I promise I'm never doing it again."

@kimandnorth

zipling adventures ????

♬ Paradise - Ikson


On TikTok, the SKIMS founder shared a video she made with North. The clip starts off with the two exclaiming, "Ziplining!"

"Never again," Kim was heard telling North as she crosses a suspension bridge. "No one is ever talking me into doing this again. Do you hear me?"

North's response? A simple "OK."

The family's outdoor vacation also included wakeboarding. Alongside a video of Kim on the board she wrote, "It's the screaming for me lol."

