 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Purple star Sofia Carson defends her movie amid ‘military propaganda’ backlash

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

Purple star Sofia Carson defends her movie amid ‘military propaganda’ backlash
Purple star Sofia Carson defends her movie amid ‘military propaganda’ backlash

Purple Hearts star Sofia Carson and director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum have recently reacted to viewer’s accusations, saying that their hit movie is based on “US military propaganda”.

Reportedly, netizens took to Twitter and criticised the movie creator for promoting military propaganda, racism and misogyny in the Netflix movie.

One user wrote, “Purple Hearts is US military propaganda that uses the invasion and deaths of 1.2 million Iraqis as a rom-com.”

Purple star Sofia Carson defends her movie amid ‘military propaganda’ backlash

Another chimed in and said, “So many people hyping up Purple Hearts as if it’s not racist, misogynistic & American military propaganda. It’s not ‘enemies to lovers’ – it’s awful.”

Purple star Sofia Carson defends her movie amid ‘military propaganda’ backlash

According to AdWeek report, despite the criticism, the Netflix movie has been the “most watched movie on the streaming service with over 102 million hours of viewing in a single week, via Independent.

While speaking to Variety, Carson shared, “Why I fell in love with the movie is that it’s a love story but it’s so much more than that.”

“We wanted to represent both sides as accurately as possible. I think what I’ve learned as an artist is to detach from all of that and just listen to what the world is feeling and how the film is responding to it,” she remarked.

Rosenbaum, on other hand, addressed the accusation and said, “For the red heart and blue heart to be anything purple, they have to be extreme.

“Some of the people you surround yourself with are even more flawed than you are,” added the director.

More From Entertainment:

Reasons why Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson broke up despite 'huge attraction'

Reasons why Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson broke up despite 'huge attraction'
Johnny Depp’s key witness takes jibe at Amber Heard & her fired lawyer

Johnny Depp’s key witness takes jibe at Amber Heard & her fired lawyer
Kylie Jenner posts adorable video of baby boy during morning walk, leaves fans in awe

Kylie Jenner posts adorable video of baby boy during morning walk, leaves fans in awe
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fail to prove themselves to Netflix

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fail to prove themselves to Netflix
Twilight's Kellan Lutz and wife Brittany Gonzales welcome their second child

Twilight's Kellan Lutz and wife Brittany Gonzales welcome their second child
Amber Heard to bring ‘new evidence’ to light against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard to bring ‘new evidence’ to light against Johnny Depp

Camila Cabello takes offense at Blake Shelton for mispronouncing her name

Camila Cabello takes offense at Blake Shelton for mispronouncing her name

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s daughter Alara turns four

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s daughter Alara turns four
Royal expert shares new details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK visit

Royal expert shares new details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK visit
Lizzo reveals how she’s preparing for the big Emmy night

Lizzo reveals how she’s preparing for the big Emmy night
Bryce Dallas Howard reveals she’s paid ‘so much less’ than Jurassic World co-star Chris Pratt

Bryce Dallas Howard reveals she’s paid ‘so much less’ than Jurassic World co-star Chris Pratt
Kim Kardashian fights her fears on action-packed adventure with daughter North

Kim Kardashian fights her fears on action-packed adventure with daughter North

Latest

view all