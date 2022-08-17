 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘ferociously at war’ with press

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘ferociously at war’ with press
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘ferociously at war’ with press

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a dire warning about ‘press wars’ ahead of their visit to the UK.

Royal commentator Richard FItzwilliams made this claim during his interview with Express UK.

He began by issuing a warning about the potential difficulties that will arise during their trip back to the UK and was quoted saying, “They know when they appear that they are at war with the press here, it's rather like venturing into the lion's den now.”

“Because you've got the public who are not supportive and you've got the press who are ferociously against them – and then you've also got the royal family where there's a rift.”

“We've had Oprah – we know how damaging that was and there have been a large number of interviews that they have given about the Royal Family, to say nothing of Harry's upcoming memoir.”

“What has happened during this period is that their ratings have dropped phenomenally. Their popularity has plunged in Britain.”

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett’s relationship became ‘stronger’ after Oscar slap

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett’s relationship became ‘stronger’ after Oscar slap
Kate Middleton’s next month plan amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry visit revealed

Kate Middleton’s next month plan amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry visit revealed
Prince Harry will surely ‘pop in for a chat’ with Queen on UK trip?

Prince Harry will surely ‘pop in for a chat’ with Queen on UK trip?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won’t upset ‘in-charge’ Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won’t upset ‘in-charge’ Queen Elizabeth
Plans for ‘biggest royal wedding of the year’ underway

Plans for ‘biggest royal wedding of the year’ underway

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s secret meet ups with Prince William leaked

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s secret meet ups with Prince William leaked
Meghan Markle coming back to UK to resolve 'thorny issues', not charity

Meghan Markle coming back to UK to resolve 'thorny issues', not charity
Britney Spears ‘ready’ to hit back at K-Fed with explosive tell-all ‘Oprah interview'

Britney Spears ‘ready’ to hit back at K-Fed with explosive tell-all ‘Oprah interview'
Anne Heche disclosed who she'd wanted to play her in her biopic before tragic death

Anne Heche disclosed who she'd wanted to play her in her biopic before tragic death
Stray Kids' Bang Chan spills the beans on his 'relationship scandal'

Stray Kids' Bang Chan spills the beans on his 'relationship scandal'
Jay Park drops teaser of upcoming new release: Check out

Jay Park drops teaser of upcoming new release: Check out
BTS Jungkook sends ARMY in meltdown with his 'Vampire Look'

BTS Jungkook sends ARMY in meltdown with his 'Vampire Look'

Latest

view all