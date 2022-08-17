Angelina Jolie filed lawsuit against Brad Pitt for ‘physical and verbal assault’ in 2016: report

Angelina Jolie, who parted ways with Brad Pitt in 2016, had reportedly filed an anonymous complaint against the actor for physically abusing her, according to a report.

Jolie has been identified as the plaintiff in an anonymous 2016 lawsuit where she had alleged being assaulted on a private plane by her then-husband, Brad Pitt.



The Hollywood actress, according to a report from Puck, had told an FBI agent that Pitt “physically and verbally assaulted” her and their children when they were aboard the plane.

The Fight Club actor allegedly took the Maleficent actress to the back of the plane, grabbed her shoulders and shouted things like, “You’re f***ing up this family.”

The actress alleged that on the same flight, another physical altercation occurred, which caused her to sustain injuries, including on her elbow. She also said that Pitt was drinking at the time, and had poured beer on her. Pitt’s team has denied all accusations.



Pitt was reportedly under investigation for child abuse after an incident occurred on his family’s private plane. The actor allegedly got physical with his son, Maddox, after the then-15-year-old intervened in a fight between his parents.

Pitt’s team denied that he hurt his son, issuing the following statement to People: “He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control.”



Following this incident the Hollywood couple split and Brad publicly gave up drinking. No charges have been filed against him, according to Variety.