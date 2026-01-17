Idris Elba teases exciting project at 'Hijack' season 2 premiere

January 17, 2026
Idris Elba has teased a very exciting project of his decades long career.
The 53-year-old actor, who is currently making headlines following the release of the second season of his much-awaited show Hijack, made an important announcement at the New York premiere of the series.
He was spotted arriving at the red carpet holding a handheld camera and shooting the photographers as they took the actor’s photos.
A video has been going viral on social media, where he can be seen explaining to the media that he was filming the moment for a documentary film based on his life.
In a statement, the Luther actor said, "You see, I've got my camera right, I'm making a documentary.”
He continued, "It's just a day in the life of me. It's like what's it like from my perspective."
The announcement comes after he spoke about shifting his focus from acting to direction.
In a Q&A session at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, the Hobbs & Shaw actor opened about his plans of retirement and future as director.
"I love it still, but I think directing allows me to flex slightly different muscles and just be a part of the set in a different way”, said Idris.