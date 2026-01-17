Idris Elba teases exciting project at 'Hijack' season 2 premiere

Idris Elba speaks about his retirement and future plans

Idris Elba has teased a very exciting project of his decades long career.

The 53-year-old actor, who is currently making headlines following the release of the second season of his much-awaited show Hijack, made an important announcement at the New York premiere of the series.

He was spotted arriving at the red carpet holding a handheld camera and shooting the photographers as they took the actor’s photos.

A video has been going viral on social media, where he can be seen explaining to the media that he was filming the moment for a documentary film based on his life.

In a statement, the Luther actor said, "You see, I've got my camera right, I'm making a documentary.”

He continued, "It's just a day in the life of me. It's like what's it like from my perspective."

The announcement comes after he spoke about shifting his focus from acting to direction.

In a Q&A session at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, the Hobbs & Shaw actor opened about his plans of retirement and future as director.

"I love it still, but I think directing allows me to flex slightly different muscles and just be a part of the set in a different way”, said Idris.