 
Geo News

Idris Elba teases exciting project at 'Hijack' season 2 premiere

Idris Elba speaks about his retirement and future plans

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 17, 2026

Idris Elba speaks about his retirement and future plans
Idris Elba speaks about his retirement and future plans

Idris Elba has teased a very exciting project of his decades long career.

The 53-year-old actor, who is currently making headlines following the release of the second season of his much-awaited show Hijack, made an important announcement at the New York premiere of the series.

He was spotted arriving at the red carpet holding a handheld camera and shooting the photographers as they took the actor’s photos.

A video has been going viral on social media, where he can be seen explaining to the media that he was filming the moment for a documentary film based on his life.

In a statement, the Luther actor said, "You see, I've got my camera right, I'm making a documentary.”

He continued, "It's just a day in the life of me. It's like what's it like from my perspective."

The announcement comes after he spoke about shifting his focus from acting to direction.

In a Q&A session at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, the Hobbs & Shaw actor opened about his plans of retirement and future as director.

"I love it still, but I think directing allows me to flex slightly different muscles and just be a part of the set in a different way”, said Idris. 

Kim Kardashian shifts focus to Chicago's birthday amid North controversy
Kim Kardashian shifts focus to Chicago's birthday amid North controversy
'Strictly' judge Shirley Ballas reveals doctor's verdict after ‘scary' fall
'Strictly' judge Shirley Ballas reveals doctor's verdict after ‘scary' fall
Kim Kardashian losing North West to Kanye? video
Kim Kardashian losing North West to Kanye?
How Taylor Swift contributed to evolving music trends in 2025: Report
How Taylor Swift contributed to evolving music trends in 2025: Report
Dreka Gates faces shock allegations from ex Kevin: ‘Goddess of manipulation'
Dreka Gates faces shock allegations from ex Kevin: ‘Goddess of manipulation'
'Black Panther' director makes rare confession about Chadwick Boseman
'Black Panther' director makes rare confession about Chadwick Boseman
Ryan Seacrest drive for fame makes him ‘lonely' celebrity
Ryan Seacrest drive for fame makes him ‘lonely' celebrity
Rachel Ward dismisses criticism as she embraces natural look
Rachel Ward dismisses criticism as she embraces natural look