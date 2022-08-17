 
Elon Musk seemingly dislikes Grimes’ idea of 'Elf Ear Surgery'

Elon Musk is not liking Grimes’ idea of 'Elf Ear Surgery' and here is the proof!

In a series of tweets posted Monday, the Genesis singer shared she made an appointment with "a great plastic surgeon" two years ago because she thought she "might want to change things up by my mid 30s" — though she never followed up.

She then asked her followers, "Any face mods y'all think would look good on me?"

Grimes discussed her want for "vampire teeth caps" and "elf ear modifiers." In a separate tweet, she asked followers, "Also, has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome?"

"Im scared about ear cartilage having a hard time healing," she wrote. "Especially as a musician this surgery seems risky but I've wanted it my whole life. Curious about peoples experiences!"

On Tuesday, Musk — whom she shares two children with — responded to the tweet, writing, "The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside."

Grimes replied, "Tbh this sounds like a job for crispr. Sad to be born just a few generations too early."

However, the couple had welcomed their second child, a girl as the musician revealed while giving an interview to Vanity Fair.


