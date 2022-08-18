 
sports
Thursday Aug 18 2022
Web Desk

Shoaib Akhtar shares picture standing with crutches post knee surgery

Web Desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Pakistans legendary bowler Shoaib Akhtar speaks during a video released on social media, on August 6, 2022, from a hospital in Australia. — Twitter/shoaib100mph
Former Pakistani cricketer and bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar is headed back to the country after a partial knee surgery he recently underwent in Melbourne, Australia.

Keeping up with the ritual to update his fans about his activities, Shoaib announced his return through a Twitter post which contained a picture as well.

He thanked his fellows who accompanied him during all the procedures, for taking good care of him and making the trip "memorable."

The world's fastest bowler, also known as the "Rawalpindi Express", hoped that he will be healthier when he visits them next time.

In the picture shared by the former cricketer, he can be seen standing with the support of a crutch.

In a video released on Twitter ahead of the surgery, Akhtar said he has undergone five similar surgeries, but it was all "worth it" as playing for Pakistan as a fast bowler meant a great deal to him.

'My running days are over'

The pacing legend will no longer be able to run as he revealed in December that his "running days are over" after knee replacement.

It is worth noting that the pacing legend holds the record for bowling the fastest ball at 161.3 kph and it is next to impossible to bowl at a speed of 219kph.

He is considered one of the fastest bowlers in cricket’s history along with Australia’s Brett Lee.

PFF shows solidarity with All India Football Federation over FIFA suspension

UK-based footballer Nadia Khan set to make debut for Pakistan

Pak vs Ned: Netherlands hand 187-run target to Pakistan in second ODI

FIFA 23 to turn footballers into Marvel superheroes

Cricket fans spend up to AED1,000 for India-Pakistan match in Dubai

Adnan Siddiqui wants CM Sindh to help cricket legend Zaheer Abbas

Ireland rout Afghanistan in 5th match to clinch T20 series 3-2

Dubai airport gears up to handle World Cup supporters

Ronaldo cautioned by police after allegedly slapping phone from fan's hand

Pakistan wins first group match in World Junior Squash Championship

Geo Super becomes exclusive media partner for Hashoo Group World Corporate Golf Challenge 2022

Babar Azam wins hearts with his new look

