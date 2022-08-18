Shoaib Akhtar shares picture standing with crutches post knee surgery

Pakistan's legendary bowler Shoaib Akhtar speaks during a video released on social media, on August 6, 2022, from a hospital in Australia. — Twitter/shoaib100mph

Former Pakistani cricketer and bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar is headed back to the country after a partial knee surgery he recently underwent in Melbourne, Australia.

Keeping up with the ritual to update his fans about his activities, Shoaib announced his return through a Twitter post which contained a picture as well.

He thanked his fellows who accompanied him during all the procedures, for taking good care of him and making the trip "memorable."

The world's fastest bowler, also known as the "Rawalpindi Express", hoped that he will be healthier when he visits them next time.



In the picture shared by the former cricketer, he can be seen standing with the support of a crutch.

In a video released on Twitter ahead of the surgery, Akhtar said he has undergone five similar surgeries, but it was all "worth it" as playing for Pakistan as a fast bowler meant a great deal to him.



'My running days are over'

The pacing legend will no longer be able to run as he revealed in December that his "running days are over" after knee replacement.

It is worth noting that the pacing legend holds the record for bowling the fastest ball at 161.3 kph and it is next to impossible to bowl at a speed of 219kph.

He is considered one of the fastest bowlers in cricket’s history along with Australia’s Brett Lee.