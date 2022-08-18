Dubai Crown Prince ditches luxury travel to ride London tube

Dubai’s Crown Prince’s recent UK holiday has become the talk of the town as Sheik Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum ditched his luxury travel and rode the London Underground.

The Sheikh, who has been the Crown Prince of Dubai since 2008, rubbed shoulders with tourists and commuters while riding the tube last week.

Taking to Instagram, the royal took his 14.5 million followers inside his family holiday as he went incognito for a day out.

Sheikh Hamdan, not dressed uo in his traditional robe, posted a photo on his social media account.

Accompanied by his friend Badr Ateej, who looked slightly fed up with the capital's underground system, the Sheikh can be seen standing in a crowded carriage.



The caption of the post read: “We've got a long way to go and Badr is already bored.”

Reacting to the amusing post, one fan wrote: “These poor people have no idea with whom they are travelling.”