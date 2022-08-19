 
entertainment
Friday Aug 19 2022
By
Web Desk

'Beautiful' Meghan Markle 'hit headlines' with infatuated school boy in Britain

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Meghan Markle turned heads with her captivating aura during one of her appearances for International Women's Day.

The mother-of-two attended a ceremony at Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham back in 2020 where she impressed the school's head boy, Aker Okoye, with her demeanour.

"She really is beautiful, innit?" he told one of friends on stage.

Aker, who has now passed A Level with a exceptional result, was praised by his school over the achievement. 

His school tweeted: "Aker achieved A*A*A* and he is off to Jesus College, Cambridge University to study Education. Well done Aker."

Responding to the tweet, internet was quick to recall the famous incident with the Duchess of Sussex.

"King Aker! Well done young un, Princess Meghan will be proud!"

 "Love this story - the boy who met Meghan Markle and hit the headlines when he said she was beautiful is off to Cambridge.

"In fact all those kids on that school Twitter account are making me feel a bit teary."

"I remembered you impressing #PrincessMeghan on Woman's Day!" added another.

More From Entertainment:

‘Unbreakable’ Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox are ‘spiritually connected’: Source

‘Unbreakable’ Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox are ‘spiritually connected’: Source

Brad Pitt reaches $20.5 million settlement in Katrina lawsuit, ‘incredibly grateful’

Brad Pitt reaches $20.5 million settlement in Katrina lawsuit, ‘incredibly grateful’

‘Madame Butterfly’ Hanae Mori passes away aged 96

‘Madame Butterfly’ Hanae Mori passes away aged 96
Demi Lovato issues dire warning to aspiring child actors

Demi Lovato issues dire warning to aspiring child actors
Harry, Meghan unfazed by UK hate on second honeymoon: 'To hell with them'

Harry, Meghan unfazed by UK hate on second honeymoon: 'To hell with them'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to increase 'attack risk' with UK trip

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to increase 'attack risk' with UK trip
Prince Harry told uninterested Prince William 'I'll be King' to feel 'worthy'

Prince Harry told uninterested Prince William 'I'll be King' to feel 'worthy'
Angelina Jolie bruise pictures from Brad Pitt fight laid bare: See Photo

Angelina Jolie bruise pictures from Brad Pitt fight laid bare: See Photo
Demi Lovato 'turned blue', only had '5 minutes left' after drug overdose

Demi Lovato 'turned blue', only had '5 minutes left' after drug overdose
Jennifer Lopez 'clearly in love' with Ben Affleck on family wedding trip: Source

Jennifer Lopez 'clearly in love' with Ben Affleck on family wedding trip: Source
New TV series 'Bad Sisters' tells dark tale through comedy

New TV series 'Bad Sisters' tells dark tale through comedy
Between Prince George's two birthdays, William and Kate lost popularity?

Between Prince George's two birthdays, William and Kate lost popularity?

Latest

view all