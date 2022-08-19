 
Friday Aug 19 2022
Amber Heard's former attorney reacts as she hires new lawyers for Johnny Depp appeal

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Amber Heard’s former lawyer Elaine Bredehoft has reacted for the first time after the Aquaman actress hired new legal team to represent her as she appeals the verdict in defamation case against Johnny Depp.

Elaine Bredehoft, who is stepping down after Heard picked David Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown to lead the appeals team, has said, "This is the perfect time to pass the baton."

Bredehoft further said, "I have pledged to Amber and her appellate team my complete cooperation and assistance as they move forward on a path towards success."

According to the Daily Mail, attorney Ben Rottenborn, who served alongside Bredehoft, will continue to serve on Amber Heard's legal team.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp will be represented by attorney Camille Vasquez, who turned an internet sensation during the defamation trial and won the hearts of the fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

