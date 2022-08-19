 
entertainment
Friday Aug 19 2022
Why Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s former bodyguard quit: 'Didn't agree to this!'

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Why Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s former bodyguard quit: 'Didn't agree to this!'

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reportedly cost their former bodyguard times ‘he could never get back’ and pushed him into quitting their employ.

For those unversed, the former head of security Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham worked with the couple for less than 18 months and brands it one of the ‘hardest jobs’ he’s ever done, according to The Sun.

He previously served with the British Special Air Service (SAS) for nearly 27 years and feels “The military set me up perfectly for what I did with them.”


Why Jolie, Brad’s bodyguard really quit?

While speaking to the outlet, the former head of security would often find the couple and their kids “clearly lacking” with a “low level of common sense.”

While recounting his thought processes during those moments, he explained, “I found it crazy when they would ask me questions like, ‘How do I go down to that bar?’ and ‘What do I need to do to get there?’”

“They’re not stupid, but because of the world they live in they just haven’t done something like that for so long. I found that weird.”

All of this got to a point where Billy felt, “I never had a private life. I was exhausted. I lost direction in my own family life.”


Angelina, Brad’s parenting choices:

In his interview, Billy also admitted, “Angie and Brad are very worried about who goes near their children. It was clear from the start we had great chemistry and they trusted me with the kids.”

