Brad Pitt ‘living in fear’ of Angelina Jolie ‘day and night’

Angelina Jolie has been hit with accusations surrounding Brad Pitt, and sources claim she’s been keeping the Bullet Train actor ‘fearful of the future and doing everything she can do to “inflict the most amount of harm.”

An insider close to Radar Online issued this revelation during the course of their interview.

The source started off by noting Brad’s overwhelming fear of ‘Jane Doe’ Angelina Jolie and every way she can try to ruin his life and ‘inflict as much pain as possible’.

The revelation has been made by a pal close to the couple and they admit, “If it wasn’t so serious, it would be funny.”

“At this point, it would be lovely to say Brad had made peace with the fact that the harassment from his ex will never end, but the truth is he lives in fear of what she is going to do next.”

The pal also took a jibe against the Maleficent star and added, “Angelina seems to be obsessed with destroying him. Whenever there is a new negative story in the press, Brad knows who is behind it,”

“The only thing Brad can do is rise above it and live his life. Could he fight back, after all, he knows everything about her, yes, but that’s not who he is Brad is not going to get down in the mud. He is frightened of what she is going to do next.”