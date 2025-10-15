 
Geo News

Brittany Cartwright shares she is ‘proud' for THIS reason

Brittany Cartwright and her estranged husband Jax Taylor, separated in February 2024

By
Web Desk
|

October 15, 2025

Brittany Cartwright reveals she is ‘proud’ of her growth
Brittany Cartwright reveals she is ‘proud’ of her growth

Brittany Cartwright just revealed that her relationship with Brandon Hanson wasn’t "going anywhere long term."

The 36-year-old had recently announced her split from Brandon and that she feels “proud” for taking such a difficult decision.

A source told Us Weekly: "The distance and obligations were too much for her and she didn’t see it going anywhere long term.”

They added, "Brittany is really proud of herself for showing growth and knowing when things are done instead of trying to stick around and be unhappy."

Brittany, who is a mother to Crus, whom she shares with estranged husband Jax Taylor is said to be "focusing on her and Cruz’s happiness right now."

The reality star recently announced her split from Brandon, two months after their relationship became public.

She said on the When Reality Hits podcast: "We actually did not last.”

“We were very good friends before we started dating. It was kind of like a whirlwind relationship. It went into the public way sooner than we ever would have wanted it to," Brittany recalled.

Despite this, Brittany insisted that she does not have any hard feelings towards Brandon and that their relationship ended "amicably."

"We still care a lot about each other,” she said.

"It ended amicably, but I just could not do the long distance and he's got a lot of obligations with his three kids and jobs, and we lived three hours away, so it was just too tough to keep it going. We really cared about each other. Hopefully, we can remain friends, but it's just something I didn't see that was going to be able to continue in the future," Brittany Cartwright concluded.

Dolly Parton makes surprising comeback despite ailing health
Dolly Parton makes surprising comeback despite ailing health
Real reason why Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham skipped Selena Gomez's wedding
Real reason why Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham skipped Selena Gomez's wedding
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau share 'undeniable chemistry,' source reveals
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau share 'undeniable chemistry,' source reveals
Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin daughter reveals trick to ‘unwind'
Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin daughter reveals trick to ‘unwind'
Priscilla Presley reveals shock intimate fact about Robert Kardashian
Priscilla Presley reveals shock intimate fact about Robert Kardashian
Diane Keaton's hidden message for kids in last song laid bare
Diane Keaton's hidden message for kids in last song laid bare
Justin Trudeau's ex wife Sophie 'incredibly' hurt by his Katy Perry yacht moment
Justin Trudeau's ex wife Sophie 'incredibly' hurt by his Katy Perry yacht moment
Britney Spears claps back at Kevin Federline's new accusations
Britney Spears claps back at Kevin Federline's new accusations