Brad Pitt is ‘all smiles’ at Bullet Train promotions amid ongoing controversy with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt beamed with joy as he attended the promotional event for his action movie Bullet Train along with co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson in South Korea on Friday.



According to Daily Mail, the Troy star was spotted amid the ongoing controversy of the 2016 jet incident with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Reportedly, a few shocking details were revealed in a leaked FBI document about the actor’s clash with Jolie’s son Maddox.

The Maleficent actress claimed that Pitt broke into a verbal and physical fight during the plane journey and even shared photos of her alleged injury following their furious row.

After the “bombshell” revelations were made public, Pitt rubbished the allegations and dived into the work at the Conrad Hotel in Seoul.

Moreover, the actor, who made headlines for his unconventional dressing style last month, took the fashion game up a notch this time as well.

In the snaps shared by media, Pitt looked handsome in a denim shirt and trousers that he layered over a white T-shirt and paired it with bright red trainers.

The Lost City actor along with his co-star was presented with themed cakes for the occasion on the stage.

For the unversed, the action movie, which also feature Joey King, Bad Bunny and more, had reportedly grossed $119 million worldwide so far.