Prince William, Kate Middleton sacrifice their ‘dream’ for children

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, who will be moving to Windsor later this month, have sacrificed their ‘dream’ for the future of their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.



According to royal expert Omid Scobie, living in London was initially the dream of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend Omid Scobie, citing a royal source said William and Kate have realized that living in London may not be the best place to raise their children.

Now, they have decided to move to Windsor along with their three children to give them as “normal a life as possible” away from London.

The report further says their new Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage, is reportedly safer for the kids too.

The Entertainment Daily, citing the source said, “They thought about moving to Norfolk, but as active senior working royals they could never be that far away from London, so that’s where Windsor came into the picture.”