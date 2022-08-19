Prince Harry ‘holding on to life that doesn’t want him anymore’

Royal experts warn Prince Harry is hurting only himself by holding onto a life and people who “clearly don’t want him anymore.”

Author Angela Epstein shared this warning for the Duke of Sussex in her new piece for Express UK.

There, she wrote, “Let this be the last word for Harry. The moment to put down his quill. Or as my late mother used to say when asked what made her a great mother-in-law to my husband and to my brother`s wife, ‘see all and say nothing’.”

“Because if he doesn`t complain and doesn`t explain then Harry will set himself free from, to paraphrase Hollywood movie Ghost, ‘holding on to a life that doesn't want him anymore’.”

“Even in light of the fact, the next few months are set to bring a flurry of books tipped to give new insight into the lives and behaviour of the Royal family.”