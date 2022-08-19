 
Britney Spears shares special tribute reel for Madonna while wishing her birthday

Britney Spears paid a special tribute to long-time pal and fellow artist Madonna while wishing her belated 64th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Toxic hit-maker dropped a picture with the Queen of Pop featuring the ladies embracing each other on Spears’ wedding.

The mother-of-two also shared a video grooving to Madonna’s hit song Vogue, which she recorded almost two years and half years ago.

“REFLECTING BACK!!! Okay, so this was two and a half years ago!!! I was gonna post it but the extremely low quality is not professional!!! Spears spoke of the dancing reel.

“I didn’t post it, but I found it yesterday in my phone somehow!!! It was weird because it was Madonna’s Birthday!!! she added.

“Anyways, I did in respect to Madonna because well I think you already know that she came to my freaking wedding!!! I honestly still cant get over it!!! Spears wrote.

She went on to wish the mom-of-six, writing, “Happy belated birthday @madonna!!! Pssss ... I know it’s… REPETITIVE!!! It was a work in progress. I’m weird as (expletive) and I never finished!!!”

Previously, it was reported by Hollywood Life that the Into the Groove hit-maker has “really been pushing” for teaming up with Spears.

The source told the outlet that Spears and Elton John’s upcoming collaboration has “opened the doors for other artists to try and do collaborative work with her, one of them being Madonna.”

“The two of them are close friends and Madonna has been trying to get Britney to do a track with her for quite some time now,” the insider added.

