Friday Aug 19 2022
Inside Prince William and Harry's friendship with Snoop Dogg

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Inside Prince William and Harry's friendship with Snoop Dogg

Prince William’s friendship with hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg caught attention when the rapper wrote a song for the British royal.

Taking to Twitter in 2010, Snoop shared about his song Wet: “made tha anthem 4 Prince William's bachelor party" in particular. He then reiterated this in a tweet tagging none other than Clarence House. Yes, that would be Prince Charles' office. "U feelin it??"

The rapper, during his appearance at The Graham Norton Show, also confirmed that Prince Harry invited him to perform at William’s laid-back bachelor party. However, Snoop couldn’t make it.

Spilling the beans on his bond with the Duke of Cambridge, Snoop told The Mirror last year that he is friends with William and Harry as he referred them as “my boys”.

"As soon as I knew they were fans I reached out to them and we've been cool ever since," he revealed.

"I look out for them and they can reach out to me whenever they want, and they know that," he said.

He also weighed in on Megxit, stating: “Him and Meghan are living their lives like they want, and that can't be an easy thing with the whole world judging them.”

