Johnny Depp ‘exchanged’ young girls with Marilyn Manson? ‘Depp you need it’

Johnny Depp is under fire for his illegal links with Marilyn Manson and fans have just unearthed a collection of inappropriate chats between the duo, about young girls, about than 18 years of age.

Text conversations between Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson about intimate relations with young girls have been leaked in unsealed court documents and the star is facing heavy criticism.

The document in question is the plaintiff’s trial exhibit 054_2 and reads “My new fan meet and greet girl. Looks like you need it. Trust me. I’ll send a pic. 18. With you guys. Depp show with me.”

These redacted claims have been made available as part of a thread on Twitter, by fans supporting Amber Heard.