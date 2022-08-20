Amara Sikander mirrors ‘Ms. Marvel’s deeply connected family values in epic finale artwork

Based on Marvel Comics, the first-ever Pakistani Muslim superhero series, Ms. Marvel, may have ended after six episodes but the story and characters have left a great impact on the audience.

While the viewers are proud to see the global representation of an Asian female superhero, Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani) on the universal screen, graphic designer Amara Sikander is equally full of pride to represent the true cultural values of a family in the finale poster of the series.

The buzz around the show skyrocketed after Marvel and Disney+ officially released an outstanding artwork of the epic finale of the superhero series designed by Pakistani illustrator Sikander.

Expressing her joy, Sikander, 34, took to her Instagram handle and thanked the makers of the series for choosing her artwork for the finale episode.

“This is a dream come true to be commissioned by @marvelstudios x @disney to create artwork for @msmarvelofficial . It’s absolutely pleasure to be part of this amazing opportunity to work on episode 6,” she wrote.





She called it a lifetime opportunity to work with Marvel and said, “This was so unexpected, I always believe that if you have pure intention, opportunities came at the right time. This was the right time for me I guess, there is no limit and there should be not. I used to dream about Marvel and look I found it Manifest your dreams and stay hopeful, you will find your path.”

Sikander is one of the few recognized female graphic designers in the country, who have been able to represent Pakistan on international forums.

Amara Sikander

The Karachi-born illustrator recently shared her experience of working with Marvel and Disney studios to create something as iconic as Ms. Marvel artwork.

Speaking to GEO news, the Lahore-based graphic designer said that working on a Marvel project for Disney was a lifetime opportunity for me. “Not just it provided me a massive international recognition for my work but, it gave me a chance to represent women empowerment and my country on an international scale,” she shared.

Sikander’s artwork mainly focuses on societal issues including women’s empowerment, feminism, and identity constructs. For her, Ms. Marvel was a great prospect to present her ideas and concepts of showcasing a female superhero on a global medium.

Recalling the moment when she first received a call from Marvel, Sikander shared a fun backstory, saying, “At first, I was convinced that it was a prank email and someone is fooling me about.” She revealed it was surprising for her when she received a phone call from Product of Culture head Archana Jain, “she asked me to check my email as they wanted to take me on board for Ms Marvel project.”

Without any delay, Sikander recalled saying yes to her career’s biggest opportunity. Sikander, who has exhibited her artwork internationally on several occasions, shared that it was an amazing experience to work with Marvel productions.

“One thing that was noticeably amazing about their work is the organized team. They [Marvel and Disney artwork teams] communicated with me over phone calls and emails and there was no confusion as I was well briefed about the project and deadlines,” she shared.

“I enjoyed working for Marvel because I was given a free hand to create the best version of the series’ finale totally based on how I perceive Kamala’s character,” she told GEO adding that her artwork is based on how she felt “related to a South Asian girl who is a superhero and making any difference in the society.”

Through Ms. Marvel, Sikander – using vibrant colors - has created a medium for every teenage girl who desires to be a superhero in their own story because all it takes is to be confident in your skin.

“Kamala is a brown, Asian girl, who becomes a superhero. This notion has given hope and a sense of normalcy to thousands of Asian girls who feel diffident about their skin color.”

“I have always presented women as the stronger characters in society. I never wish to see a woman vulnerable because of her skin color and such differences. With Ms Marvel and Kamala’s on-screen representation, I was able to express my ideas and concepts of feminism for global audience,” she said.

Sikander also praised the local community of graphic designers in the country including her fellow illustrators such as Shezil Malik – who also designed artwork for the Marvel series, Mahnoor Jamal and more who are creating stunning pieces of art in the field.

Sikander, who is currently working with Ogilvy Pakistan as a Senior Art Director, expressed delight that after Ms. Marvel, the audience is understanding the medium of graphic designing in the country and internationally as well.

Looking at the finale episode poster, Sikander was overwhelmed to create something impactful for society.

“I was happy to see the outcome of my efforts and I was proud to be to able represent a brown Asian girl as the first Muslim superhero,” said Sikander.