Lilibet and Archie more familiar to Meghan's mom Doria than Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana are closer to their grandmother Doria Ragland who resides under two hours' drive from the Sussexes' home in Los Angeles.

Meghan's mom reportedly shares a strong bond with her two young grandchildren and frequently visits them in Montecito.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's kids are not very familiar to their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II as they are living hundreds mile away from the 96-year-old monarch. They rarely connect to her via Zoom.

Harry and Meghan purchased their Montecito mansion in 2020 after relocating from the UK to America, but Doria already had her own property in Los Angeles that she inherited in 2011.



Some royal fans think that Doria cares of Archie and Lilibet in absence of Harry and Meghan and enjoys spending time with the kids.

Lilibet and Archie's grandmother can visit the Sussexes on daily basis as she resides under few hours' drive from her grandchildren. Doria's beautiful property looks like it belongs in a holiday brochure.