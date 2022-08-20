 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Lilibet and Archie more familiar to Meghan's mom Doria than Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Lilibet and Archie more familiar to Meghans mom Doria than Harrys grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana are closer to their grandmother Doria Ragland who resides under two hours' drive from the Sussexes' home in Los Angeles.

Meghan's mom reportedly shares a strong bond with her two young grandchildren and frequently visits them in Montecito.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's kids are not very familiar to their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II as they are living hundreds mile away from the 96-year-old monarch. They rarely connect to her via Zoom.

Harry and Meghan purchased their Montecito mansion in 2020 after relocating from the UK to America, but Doria already had her own property in Los Angeles that she inherited in 2011.

Lilibet and Archie more familiar to Meghans mom Doria than Harrys grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Some royal fans think that Doria cares of Archie and Lilibet in absence of Harry and Meghan and enjoys spending time with the kids.

Lilibet and Archie's grandmother can visit the Sussexes on daily basis as she resides under few hours' drive from her grandchildren. Doria's beautiful property looks like it belongs in a holiday brochure. 

More From Entertainment:

Foxtel group apologizes to Emilia Clarke for CEO’s ‘short and dumpy girl’ remark

Foxtel group apologizes to Emilia Clarke for CEO’s ‘short and dumpy girl’ remark
Hailey Bieber opens up on ‘fashion anxiety’ and love for Princess Diana’s bold style

Hailey Bieber opens up on ‘fashion anxiety’ and love for Princess Diana’s bold style
Will Smith makes Instagram comeback with first non-apology post, ex-wife reacts

Will Smith makes Instagram comeback with first non-apology post, ex-wife reacts
Florence Pugh reveals ‘rare medical condition’ is the reason for her raspy voice

Florence Pugh reveals ‘rare medical condition’ is the reason for her raspy voice
Brad Pitt ‘demonizing’ Angelina Jolie ‘similarly’ to Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt ‘demonizing’ Angelina Jolie ‘similarly’ to Jennifer Aniston
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry continue to 'betray' senior royals

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry continue to 'betray' senior royals
Prince Harry wanting to ‘pull the rug’ from underneath’ Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry wanting to ‘pull the rug’ from underneath’ Queen Elizabeth
Prince William lauds 5-year imprisonment verdict for a wildlife trafficker

Prince William lauds 5-year imprisonment verdict for a wildlife trafficker

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face 'a lot of problems' in US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face 'a lot of problems' in US
Princess Mary Superal secures her first ever international golf title

Princess Mary Superal secures her first ever international golf title
Prince William's visit to NYC overlapped with THIS royal couple

Prince William's visit to NYC overlapped with THIS royal couple
Pregnant Jorgie Porter admits she’s proud to show off her bare belly like Rihanna

Pregnant Jorgie Porter admits she’s proud to show off her bare belly like Rihanna

Latest

view all