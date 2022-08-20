Meghan Markle, Prince Harry continue to 'betray' senior royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have continued to make senior royal members feel 'betrayed’, claimed a royal expert.

According to Daily Star, the To Di For podcast host Kinsey Schofield: “Senior royals are likely not thrilled with today’s announcement.”

“When the Sussexes vaguely accused a member of the royal family with being racist, started suing British media, sued the Government, and moved out of the country - monarchists were left feeling betrayed,” the expert said.

"I thought their behaviour during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee was superb. They were respectful and stayed under the radar," Schofield added.

"There is so much opportunity for them in America," she said. "Why are they not capitalizing on the fact that Americans haven't been hit with Tom Bower or Valentine Low's allegations yet?

"I think their reputation has really taken a hit in the UK thanks to Bower's book [Revenge: Meghan Harry and the war between the Windsors] and the Sussexes have been suspiciously silent.

"They seem to poll well with the younger demo so maybe they are attempting to stay plugged in there,” the expert explained.