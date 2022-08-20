 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Emma Watson looks stunning as she walks hand in hand with son of tycoon Sir Philip Green

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Emma Watson looks stunning as she walks hand in hand with son of tycoon Sir Philip Green
Emma Watson looks stunning as she walks hand in hand with son of tycoon Sir Philip Green

Emma Watson’s latest pictures with the rumoured boyfriend are making rounds on social media, hinting at their romantic tie.

The pictures shared on DailyMail seem to confirm the long-rumoured romance between the Harry Potter film series actress and Brandon Green, the son of controversial businessman Sir Philip Green.

Miss Watson was wearing a red and white dress with black sandals as she boarded a boat in the Italian city with Mr. Green, 29, earlier this month.

Photo credit: DailyMail
Photo credit: DailyMail

A source previously told the Daily Mail that he had been ‘wooing’ the actress, who played Hermione Granger.

They were first pictured together last September when they disembarked from a helicopter in Battersea, London.

Miss Watson is said to have surprised friends with her relationship with Mr. Green. It follows her split from businessman Leo Robinton after two years.

Although it appears that she’s happily coupled-up now, Miss Watson previously said she is content being ‘self-partnered’.

I never believed the whole “I’m happy single” spiel,’ she told Vogue in 2017. ‘It took me a long time but I’m happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.’

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ready to redo their ‘I dos’: security beefed up ahead of Bennifer's nuptials

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ready to redo their ‘I dos’: security beefed up ahead of Bennifer's nuptials
Sofia Vergara looks typically chic in green blouse and green pants combination

Sofia Vergara looks typically chic in green blouse and green pants combination

Queen's iconic pictures attract massive likes and hearts

Queen's iconic pictures attract massive likes and hearts
Inside Kendall Jenner's gold-studded bathroom

Inside Kendall Jenner's gold-studded bathroom
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding preparation in full swing: check out

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding preparation in full swing: check out
Foxtel group apologizes to Emilia Clarke for CEO’s ‘short and dumpy girl’ remark

Foxtel group apologizes to Emilia Clarke for CEO’s ‘short and dumpy girl’ remark
Hailey Bieber opens up on ‘fashion anxiety’ and love for Princess Diana’s bold style

Hailey Bieber opens up on ‘fashion anxiety’ and love for Princess Diana’s bold style
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle UK return branded ‘suspicious’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle UK return branded ‘suspicious’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry getting on Royal Family's nerves?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry getting on Royal Family's nerves?
FBI couldn’t make Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ gun fire? Forensic analysis

FBI couldn’t make Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ gun fire? Forensic analysis
Will Smith makes Instagram comeback with first non-apology post, ex-wife reacts

Will Smith makes Instagram comeback with first non-apology post, ex-wife reacts
Prince Harry hopes new memoir will ‘rewrite’ past mistakes

Prince Harry hopes new memoir will ‘rewrite’ past mistakes

Latest

view all