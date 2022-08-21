Broadway Star Taylor Louderman says she is expecting her first child

Taylor Louderman, the 31-year-old Broadway star, has announced that she and her husband Brooks Tooth are expecting their first baby together.

The actress made the announcement in an Instagram post on Saturday.

She said the arrival of their baby is expected this winter.

In her photo series, Toth can be seen holding up a sonogram photo of their baby as the duo looks excitedly at one another, before turning their faces to the camera ahead in follow-up shots.

"Been studying for my new role this winter," the Bring It On: The Musical and Mean Girls star wrote in her caption, adding the hashtags.

Before starring as the first-ever Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway, Louderman made her Broadway debut in Bring It On: The Musical alongside West Side Story's Ariana DeBose.

Louderman received a 2018 Tony nomination for best actress in a musical for her role in Tina Fey's musical production.