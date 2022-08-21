Prince Harry 'pregnant' with 'honesty' like Diana ahead of bombshell memoir

Prince Harry wants to rebuild himself amongst the people with the relase of his memoir.

The Duke of Sussex is planning to shake off his 'moaner' typecast to be seen as a more 'liberal' royal, reveals former royal aide.



Stewart Pearce, Diana’s former private voice and presence coach said: "The reason why Harry is bringing forth a memoir is to correct a lot of erroneous stories about the nature of his life over the last 25 years since Diana's death.

"[Harry] is pregnant with the conviction of honesty and with leverage of transparency.

"He felt that he was very much a victim as he tried to steer his way forward being the freedom fighter and liberationist that he is; particularly in relation to Meghan Markle."

The royal author continued: "At the moment very few people seem to understand where he’s coming from, they just feel that he’s a moaner. And of course, he’s not, what he’s doing is he’s addressing the unseen."

Harry's decision to publish the book, adding that his mother would have done the same.

Speaking of how the royal is similar to his late mom, Mr Pearce revealed Diana would also have written a book had she been alive.

"She would have written her autobiography full of all the many things she learned from her experiences within the Royal Family, and beyond.

"She would have waited until the moment was absolutely specific," he added.