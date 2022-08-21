 
Prince William, Harry 'turned the dial' on talking about grief

Princess Diana’s friend Julia Samuel lauded the late Princess of Wales' sons - William and Harry, about their stance on mental health.

Samuel, who works as a psychotherapist, told The Observer that William and Harry applauded them for having championed grief in the public sphere.

“I think both the princes have really turned the dial on talking about grief so honestly and also about mental health. But that was all theirs — completely off their own bats,” she said.

Samuel also recalled feeling ‘angry’ when thousands of people took to the streets to mourn the royal’s death.

“I felt angry. I was angry that she died, and shocked and I couldn't really understand it all. I mean, I understand it better now. I understand that people felt they really knew and loved her. But I still feel sad today,” said Samuel.

She also opened up about the experience of seeing over Prince George as he grows up, describing it as a ‘lovely’ way of honouring her friendship with the late Diana.

“Well, I feel lucky I was such a good friend of Princess Diana. And I really love my godson, George. And it's a lovely way of loving her,” said Samuel.

