Sunday Aug 21 2022
Mystery of Moroccan King's wife Salma who became 'Ghost Princess'

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

King Mohammed VI and his wife, Princess Lalla Salma tied the knot in 2002.

The couple, who met in 1999 back when Salma was an engineering student, developed close bond before saying 'I do' two years later.

Salma was the first Queen who was kept in the eys of public and media glare in the history of Morocco. 

The royal, who had affectionately worked on women empowerment as her duty, disappeared overnight in 2017. 

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set off to visit the King in 2019, Salma was nowhere to be found.Till date, Salma is called a 'Ghost Princess.

In 2019, during their visit to Morocco, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met King Mohammed VI, but Princess Salma was nowhere to be seen.

Netty Leistra, a royal journalist, told Royal Central: “I think Salma had a very hard job trying to be the first visible wife of a Moroccan king.

“There is quite an age gap too. Salma did some good things and of course, gave birth to two children.

“I always thought she did rather well.

“I guess that if the news is correct about the divorce, they will give her a nice big house and all the money she needs so that she won’t say anything about it.

“But I think it is rather sad if it is true.” 


