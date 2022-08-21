Prince Harry made slightly inappropriate comment about Kate Middleton ahead of her wedding

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry made a slightly inappropriate comment about Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton ahead of her wedding in 2011.



Back in 2020 when Prince Harry and Meghan quit the royal family, the Express UK, quoting a throwback report by Grazia, had reported that the Duke of Sussex had said: "A younger brother or younger sister would have been nicer."

Harry then added: "But to have a big sister is obviously very, very nice."

The Express report explained Harry remarks saying, with this, it appears Harry was referring to his mother Princess Diana's longing to have a baby girl.

Meghan Markle’s husband had further said about Kate, “She’s a fantastic girl. She really is. My brother’s very lucky, and she’s very lucky to have my brother. I think the two of them are a perfect match."

In the interview, Prince Harry had also admitted he and other royals thought marriage was "never going to happen" for Prince William and Kate.