 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry made slightly inappropriate comment about Kate Middleton ahead of her wedding?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

Prince Harry made slightly inappropriate comment about Kate Middleton ahead of her wedding
Prince Harry made slightly inappropriate comment about Kate Middleton ahead of her wedding

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry made a slightly inappropriate comment about Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton ahead of her wedding in 2011.

Back in 2020 when Prince Harry and Meghan quit the royal family, the Express UK, quoting a throwback report by Grazia, had reported that the Duke of Sussex had said: "A younger brother or younger sister would have been nicer."

Harry then added: "But to have a big sister is obviously very, very nice."

The Express report explained Harry remarks saying, with this, it appears Harry was referring to his mother Princess Diana's longing to have a baby girl.

Meghan Markle’s husband had further said about Kate, “She’s a fantastic girl. She really is. My brother’s very lucky, and she’s very lucky to have my brother. I think the two of them are a perfect match."

In the interview, Prince Harry had also admitted he and other royals thought marriage was "never going to happen" for Prince William and Kate.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘thorn in the side’ for Prince William: ‘Final straw’

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘thorn in the side’ for Prince William: ‘Final straw’
Princess Anne to be awarded for her services at wildlife charity, ‘she’s an inspiration’

Princess Anne to be awarded for her services at wildlife charity, ‘she’s an inspiration’
Jennifer Lopez reaches new milestone amid lavish wedding with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez reaches new milestone amid lavish wedding with Ben Affleck
Mystery of Moroccan King's wife Salma who became 'Ghost Princess'

Mystery of Moroccan King's wife Salma who became 'Ghost Princess'
Prince William, Harry ‘turned the dial’ on talking about grief

Prince William, Harry ‘turned the dial’ on talking about grief
Duchess of Kent loves rap music by Eminem and Ice Cube

Duchess of Kent loves rap music by Eminem and Ice Cube
BLACKPINK’s new track 'Pink Venom' tops global chart of Spotify

BLACKPINK’s new track 'Pink Venom' tops global chart of Spotify
Royal chef reveals Queen Elizabeth’s favorite sweet treat since she was five

Royal chef reveals Queen Elizabeth’s favorite sweet treat since she was five

Prince Harry 'pregnant' with 'honesty' like Diana ahead of bombshell memoir

Prince Harry 'pregnant' with 'honesty' like Diana ahead of bombshell memoir
Amber Heard’s face injuries from Johnny Depp ‘not visually doctored’?

Amber Heard’s face injuries from Johnny Depp ‘not visually doctored’?
Prince Andrew desperately wants a new position in royal family

Prince Andrew desperately wants a new position in royal family
Charles tipped to have 'appealing' Prince Edward, Sophie in 'slimmed-down monarchy'

Charles tipped to have 'appealing' Prince Edward, Sophie in 'slimmed-down monarchy'

Latest

view all