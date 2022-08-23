 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana chauffeur was 'drunk-driving' on the night of her death: Report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

Princess Diana's alcoholic driver instigated her accident, reports a French investigation.

The Princess of Wales, who was accompanied by her partner Dodi Al-Fayed and driver Henri Paul, died in 1997 car crash in Paris.

Diana's death has since stirred a lot of controversies, one of which also blames chauffeur Paul for the accident.

Express.co.uk reports: "Two investigations concluded that the crash was an accident caused by M Paul, who was under the influence of alcohol and prescription drugs and lost control of the vehicle at high speed.

"In 1999, a French investigation found that M Paul was solely responsible for the crash.

“Drunk at 121mph” was printed on the cover of The Sun in the days following the crash, with M Paul’s alcohol consumption becoming the new focus.

However, Henri's best friend Claude Garrec told the Channel 4 how his pal was treated “like a drunk” following his death.

He said: “They treated him like a drunk. Henri wasn’t like that. He was a bon vivant but by no means an alcoholic driver.”

The veracity of this claim has not been established.

More From Entertainment:

Republic group mocks Prince William and Kate’s decision to move out of London

Republic group mocks Prince William and Kate’s decision to move out of London
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde get candid about fans' ‘cruelty’ towards their relationship

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde get candid about fans' ‘cruelty’ towards their relationship

Princess Diana was 'pregnant' and ready for 'engagement' with Egyptian beau: Conspiracy

Princess Diana was 'pregnant' and ready for 'engagement' with Egyptian beau: Conspiracy
Victoria Beckham gets 'tearful' from 'fear' of no 'relationship with first grandchild'

Victoria Beckham gets 'tearful' from 'fear' of no 'relationship with first grandchild'
Cardi B gives befitting reply to MMA fighter Jake Shields after he called her a bad example for kids

Cardi B gives befitting reply to MMA fighter Jake Shields after he called her a bad example for kids
Scott Disick ‘very shaken up’ following car accident: ‘Counting his blessings’

Scott Disick ‘very shaken up’ following car accident: ‘Counting his blessings’
Gal Gadot’s hubby believes Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy’s ‘good omen’ for ‘Heart of Stone’

Gal Gadot’s hubby believes Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy’s ‘good omen’ for ‘Heart of Stone’
Megan Thee Stallion channels Sailor Moon for her performance

Megan Thee Stallion channels Sailor Moon for her performance

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprise Georgia wedding guests with ‘special’ gifts

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprise Georgia wedding guests with ‘special’ gifts

Meghan Markle 'unreal chutzpah' would invite Queen 'wrath': Expert

Meghan Markle 'unreal chutzpah' would invite Queen 'wrath': Expert
Michael Jackson’s nephew slams magazine for calling Harry Styles ‘New King of Pop’

Michael Jackson’s nephew slams magazine for calling Harry Styles ‘New King of Pop’
William to 'inflame' tensions after 'dancing over Harry's feet' next month

William to 'inflame' tensions after 'dancing over Harry's feet' next month

Latest

view all