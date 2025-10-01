Ellen DeGeneres wanted to ditch bullying scandal with UK hideaway: Source

Photo: Here's what Ellen DeGeneres hopes to achieve with UK hideaway: Source

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have officially made the U.K. their full-time home.

According to RadarOnline.com, the couple quietly relocated to Hiaven, a sprawling 10,000-square-foot estate in the Cotswolds reportedly purchased for $26 million.

Sources have suggested that the move was more than just a lifestyle upgrade.

"The whole point of Ellen going to the U.K. was to let the dust settle on the bullying scandal," an insider told the outlet.

"Her goal has always been to make a comeback. She's just been waiting for enough time to pass."

For DeGeneres, the shift represents both personal retreat and professional reset.

During a July 20 Q&A with broadcaster Richard Bacon, she admitted, “I do like my chickens here, but I am a little bit bored."

I don’t know what I’m going to do yet — I’m going to pick it very carefully.”

In addition to this, days later, she signed with WME talent agency.

Originally planning to split their time between the U.S. and England, DeGeneres and de Rossi ultimately decided to remain in the U.K. permanently.

“We were in the Cotswolds when Donald Trump’s presidency was announced,” DeGeneres recalled. “We were like, ‘We’re staying here. We’re not going back.’”