 
Geo News

Ellen DeGeneres wanted to ditch bullying scandal with UK hideaway: Source

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi started a new life in the United Kingdom

By
Web Desk
|

October 01, 2025

Photo: Heres what Ellen DeGeneres hopes to achieve with UK hideaway: Source
Photo: Here's what Ellen DeGeneres hopes to achieve with UK hideaway: Source

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have officially made the U.K. their full-time home.

According to RadarOnline.com, the couple quietly relocated to Hiaven, a sprawling 10,000-square-foot estate in the Cotswolds reportedly purchased for $26 million. 

Sources have suggested that the move was more than just a lifestyle upgrade.

"The whole point of Ellen going to the U.K. was to let the dust settle on the bullying scandal," an insider told the outlet. 

"Her goal has always been to make a comeback. She's just been waiting for enough time to pass."

For DeGeneres, the shift represents both personal retreat and professional reset.

 During a July 20 Q&A with broadcaster Richard Bacon, she admitted, “I do like my chickens here, but I am a little bit bored."

 I don’t know what I’m going to do yet — I’m going to pick it very carefully.” 

In addition to this, days later, she signed with WME talent agency.

Originally planning to split their time between the U.S. and England, DeGeneres and de Rossi ultimately decided to remain in the U.K. permanently. 

“We were in the Cotswolds when Donald Trump’s presidency was announced,” DeGeneres recalled. “We were like, ‘We’re staying here. We’re not going back.’”

Aimee Lou Wood on fans accepting her major trait
Aimee Lou Wood on fans accepting her major trait
Real reason behind Nicole Kidman, Urban Keith divorce revealed video
Real reason behind Nicole Kidman, Urban Keith divorce revealed
Nicole Kidman faces $600k per year clause in Keith Urban prenup
Nicole Kidman faces $600k per year clause in Keith Urban prenup
Jimmy Kimmel shares his emotional turmoil during suspension: 'I lost'
Jimmy Kimmel shares his emotional turmoil during suspension: 'I lost'
Matthew McConaughey gets honest about 'biggest risk' he took in life
Matthew McConaughey gets honest about 'biggest risk' he took in life
Nicole Kidman caught off guard as Keith Urban's friends knew of divorce before her
Nicole Kidman caught off guard as Keith Urban's friends knew of divorce before her
Moms Unite: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's families bond amid wedding excitement
Moms Unite: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's families bond amid wedding excitement
Stephen Colbert reflects on his show's cancelation with Jimmy Kimmel
Stephen Colbert reflects on his show's cancelation with Jimmy Kimmel