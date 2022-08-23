 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS RM voted 'Most Handsome' in new survey, beats Henry Cavill

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

BTS RM voted Most Handsome in new survey, beats Henry Cavill
BTS RM voted 'Most Handsome' in new survey, beats Henry Cavill

BTS idol Kim Nam Joon aka RM outshined Henry Cavill besides many others in a recent survey.

RM has surpassed Henry Cavill as the most attractive man in the world, according to TC Candler.

The mentioned website held a poll to determine the most attractive men of 2022. BTS fans, commonly known as ARMY, participated to see Namjoon win, leaving the main character of Superman in second place.

This is not the first time a member of BTS has been listed as the 'most gorgeous in the world'. In the past, Kim Tae-hyung, popularly known as V, topped the list, beating Henry Cavill, Noah Mills, Robert Pattinson, and Brad Pitt.

For those unaware, every year the platform publishes a list of 'The 100 Most Beautiful Faces' around the world, who are elected by popular vote.

More From Entertainment:

Republic group mocks Prince William and Kate’s decision to move out of London

Republic group mocks Prince William and Kate’s decision to move out of London
Tom Holland, Jonah Hill applauded for voicing out mental health struggle: Expert

Tom Holland, Jonah Hill applauded for voicing out mental health struggle: Expert
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde get candid about fans' ‘cruelty’ towards their relationship

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde get candid about fans' ‘cruelty’ towards their relationship

Princess Diana was 'pregnant' and ready for 'engagement' with Egyptian beau: Conspiracy

Princess Diana was 'pregnant' and ready for 'engagement' with Egyptian beau: Conspiracy
Princess Diana chauffeur was 'drunk-driving' on the night of her death: Report

Princess Diana chauffeur was 'drunk-driving' on the night of her death: Report
Victoria Beckham gets 'tearful' from 'fear' of no 'relationship with first grandchild'

Victoria Beckham gets 'tearful' from 'fear' of no 'relationship with first grandchild'
Cardi B gives befitting reply to MMA fighter Jake Shields after he called her a bad example for kids

Cardi B gives befitting reply to MMA fighter Jake Shields after he called her a bad example for kids
Scott Disick ‘very shaken up’ following car accident: ‘Counting his blessings’

Scott Disick ‘very shaken up’ following car accident: ‘Counting his blessings’
Gal Gadot’s hubby believes Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy’s ‘good omen’ for ‘Heart of Stone’

Gal Gadot’s hubby believes Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy’s ‘good omen’ for ‘Heart of Stone’
Megan Thee Stallion channels Sailor Moon for her performance

Megan Thee Stallion channels Sailor Moon for her performance

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprise Georgia wedding guests with ‘special’ gifts

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprise Georgia wedding guests with ‘special’ gifts

Meghan Markle 'unreal chutzpah' would invite Queen 'wrath': Expert

Meghan Markle 'unreal chutzpah' would invite Queen 'wrath': Expert

Latest

view all