BTS RM voted 'Most Handsome' in new survey, beats Henry Cavill

BTS idol Kim Nam Joon aka RM outshined Henry Cavill besides many others in a recent survey.

RM has surpassed Henry Cavill as the most attractive man in the world, according to TC Candler.

The mentioned website held a poll to determine the most attractive men of 2022. BTS fans, commonly known as ARMY, participated to see Namjoon win, leaving the main character of Superman in second place.

This is not the first time a member of BTS has been listed as the 'most gorgeous in the world'. In the past, Kim Tae-hyung, popularly known as V, topped the list, beating Henry Cavill, Noah Mills, Robert Pattinson, and Brad Pitt.

For those unaware, every year the platform publishes a list of 'The 100 Most Beautiful Faces' around the world, who are elected by popular vote.