Elon Musk’s ex Jennifer Gwynne going to sell their love memories for a big reason

Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne has melted hearts as she decided to auction off photos, gifts and birthday cards from their 1990s whirlwind romance to raise money for her stepson’s tuition fee.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO and his ex-girlfriend studied together at the University of Pennsylvania. Gwynne, who currently lives with her stepson in South Carolina, is selling these photos via RR Auction for her son.



Gwynne, sharing a photo of Musk as a 23-year-old, said: “Elon was usually very reserved, but occasionally he would just get very silly and want me to laugh along with him. So I decided to document him actually smiling.”

The two dated each other during the fall of semester 1994-95 school year and lived and worked as Resident Advisors in the ‘Spruce Street’ part of the University’s Quadrangle dorm.

She also spoke of her sweet teenage romance with Musk, saying it was sweet, but there was not much affection or ‘PDA’ as he largely resisted it.

It was during this time that Musk’s mother and supermodel Maye Musk and his siblings had got to know about his plans to make electric vehicles.

She also said, “Timeline note here– Elon talked about electric cars being the way of the future back in 1994. He said [EV] was going to be [at the] forefront of the movement and I never doubted that he would be there – he was so matter-of-fact and so sure that electric cars were coming. So, honestly, for the last 25 years, I knew Tesla was going to work, that it was going to be successful. There is something so very infectious about Elon’s confidence and clarity.”

Undoubtedly, Musk has amazing story to share with the people. After graduating from Penn with BA in physics and Bachelor of Science degree in economics from Wharton school, he went to Stanford University for PhD in materials science. He reportedly left Stanford after two days to launch his first start-up amid the internet boom.