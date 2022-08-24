Prince William wants to ‘avoid’ repeating mistakes of his upbringing

file footage

Prince William wants to avoid making the mistakes that were allegedly made in his upbringing by father Prince Charles once his mother Princess Diana passed away, and even before with their turbulent marriage.



This is also reportedly the main reason why the Duke of Cambridge has decided to move his family from London to Windsor Castle.

The claim came from journalist Dan Wootton, who believes that William’s decision to shift his family from London’s Kensington Palace to a more secluded estate in Windsor Castle grounds is to make sure that he is close to his family and kids, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte.

Writing for Mail Online, Wootton said: “Prince William makes explicit his desire to avoid repeating what he believes are the mistakes of his upbringing…”

Wootton then explained: “More than just a physical move from Kensington Palace, William is sending a clear message to the Royal Family that, while his children remain in their formative years, he views his most important job as being a dad.”

The Cambridge’s move to Windsor was officially announced by Kensington Palace on Monday, August 22.