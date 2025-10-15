Anna Wintour breaks silence on 'Devil Wears Prada 2' cameo rumors

Photo: Anna Wintour reacts to 'Devil Wears Prada 2' cameo rumors

Anna Wintour has finally addressed speculation surrounding her rumored role in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The highly anticipated sequel will see Meryl Streep reprise her iconic 2006 role as Miranda Priestly, alongside Anne Hathaway as fashionista Andrea “Andy” Sachs and Emily Blunt as senior assistant Emily Charlton.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.

According to the latest report of Variety, the sequel follows Priestly “as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and faces off against Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.”

It is pertinent to mention here that rumors about Wintour's potential cameo sparked after she was spotted bonding with Streep, who famously portrayed the icy yet polished editor-in-chief of fictional Runway magazine. Her character has been long rumored to be inspired by Wintour herself.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, the Vogue editor-in-chief addressed the growing buzz surrounding her possible involvement.

“Well, I think you have to ask the producers that question. They haven’t told me,”she teased, refusing to rule out the idea while speaking at an event hosted by comedian John Oliver.